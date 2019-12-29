|
Born to Cecil Julian and Mabel Irma Couch Rogers on September 4, 1932, in Greensboro, NC, she was taken into God's arms on December 19. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Cecil J. Rogers, Jr., her husband, Robert C. Mandigo, the father of her children, her second husband, William E. Broadwell and her son Roger J. Mandigo. She is survived by her brother Richard C. Rogers (Judy), sister in law, Joyce Douglas, sons, Robert, Jr (Cheri), Clark L. Mandigo, daughter in law, Debra, special cousin, Kathey Lamm (Tony), grandchildren: Rob (partner Katelyn), Lyn (Mike), Christopher, Erin, and Sarah (Rick), and great-grandchildren: Matthew, Luke, Harbour, Justin, Crystalline, Caiden and Addison; nieces: Bunny, Joyce, Penny and Laurie, and nephew, Rick.
She became a Navy wife soon after graduating from Greensboro Senior High School. During that adventure she was inducted into the Leilehua Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as president of the NAS Barbers Point CPO Wives Club. She settled with her family in Virginia Beach in 1964 and joined Community United Methodist Church. She loved to sing and was a soprano in the choirs on all the bases she lived, was a long-time member of Community United Methodist church's chancel choir and the Virginia Beach Chorale. She made many friends through her singing and service with the United Methodist Women and in the Friendship Sunday School Class. She also liked to sew and crochet. She sewed patches and insignias on too many Boy Scout uniforms to count and made many Hawaiian shirts for her boys.
She was a loving and caring wife, mom, sister and friend. She loved the Lord and her savior, Jesus Christ. Her family is grateful for the staff and residents at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation for their care and friendship with her.
A Celebration of Life service will be at noon on January 4, 2020, at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Rd., with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, she would encourage donations to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019