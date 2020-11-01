1/1
Annie Louise Creekmore
1933 - 2020
On Monday, October 19, 2020, Annie Louise Creekmore, loving wife and mother of two, peacefully passed away at the age of 87 years old in Peoria Arizona, surrounded by her family.

Louise, as she preferred to be called, was born on September 16, 1933 to Floyd and Ruby May (Helms) Sells in Monroe, North Carolina. As a young girl, Louise helped her mother pick cotton. Louise married the love of her life, George Creekmore on November 22, 1951 in Portsmouth Virginia, and later had two children, Peggy and Mark. They lived in Portsmouth for over 50 years, happily surrounded by family and friends. Louise devoted 30 years working as a teaching aide at her local church.

Louise was happiest when she was by her husbands' side. Whether it was spent hanging wallpaper together in their early years, to shopping for good sales, or playing cards with friends, Louise and George were inseparable. They shared many memories driving to places like the Outer Banks to vacation with family and close friends, and they loved visiting their children and grandkids over the years. Louise was known for her sweet demeanor and southern hospitality. When you were with Louise, she made sure you felt at home and you never went hungry at her place! Following the passing of her beloved husband, Louise moved to Peoria, Arizona in 2013.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her sister Jean Mines, and her brothers William, Maurice, and Malcolm Sells. She is survived by her daughter Peggy Sorensen (Randall), son Mark, her sister-in-law Carolyn Sells, grandchildren Bradley and Jared Sorensen, Hannah Sanborn, Menley Bergeron, Cayley and Collin Creekmore, Krista Dickerson, and great-grandson Atlas Bergeron.

Louise will be buried next to her husband George at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Portsmouth. Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
