Annie Mae Teller, 84, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born in Holland, VA, to the late James & Effie Bradshaw. She was also predeceased by her husband, Hoyt A. Teller, Sr; her two sons, Marvin Teller and Robert Teller; a grandchild, Raymond Beyke; and her three sisters, Helen, Frankie, and Dorothy.Annie's favorite thing was to spend time with her many friends at Lawrence Pharmacy in their booth. She was a member of Women of the Moose Chapter 966.Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Hoyt A. Teller, Jr, Stephen E. Teller (Cindy), Douglas L. Teller, Susan A. Whitehurst and Barbara L. Teller; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.A visitation will be held at Snellings Funeral Home on George Washington Highway from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: