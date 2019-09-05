|
|
Annie R. Owens, 70, departed this life, Aug. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fl. She was predeceased by her husband Larry R. Owens, Sr. She leaves to mourn her passing, two sons Marvin L. Gay, and Larry R. Owens, Jr. (Jocelyn) of Orlando, Fl. daughter Tammy T. Stephenson, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four sister, a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrow filled friends.
Homegoing Services will be held, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Noon, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 4636 Indian River Rd, Virginia Beach, a period of remembrance will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the church. The family is being comforted by Premier Funeral Services, Inc. (757)776-6048. www.thepremierfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019