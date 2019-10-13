Home

Annie Rose Thompson

Annie Rose Thompson Obituary
Annie Rose Thompson, 91, died October 7, 2019.

She was born in West Norfolk to the late Bryan L. and Mary West Rose. Annie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Milton J. Thompson; son, James Hale (Linda) of Glen Bernie, MD; daughters, Beverly Matherly (Ron) of Oak Island, NC; step-daughters, Gail Sirois (Denny) of Dagsboro, DE and Debbie Hicks (Gary) of Virginia Beach, VA; 5 grandsons, 8 great grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. She enjoyed square and round dancing, and her hands were always busy with sewing, knitting or needle crafts of all kinds. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they have shown Annie over the past 6 years. At Annie's request there will be no viewing, visitation or memorial services. Burial will be private. In memory of her life and to help find a cure for this terribly tragic disease, the family requests that donations be made to your local .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
