Annie Victoria Harbour Young, a retired Norfolk School Board Food Services Administrator and long term resident of Virginia Beach, VA, died on the morning of April 12, 2019 at the age of 84 at Bayside Health Center, in Virginia Beach, VA. Anne is survived by her children Richard Edward and Brenda Kay Young; her brother Bain Harbour, her grandchildren Jennifer, Richard Samuel, Nicholas and Ivy Young and her roommate and dear friend Kay Post. She is predeceased by her parents James Dolphus and Etta Victoria Harbor and 13 siblings.A Memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on May 25th at the Garden Methodist Church at 2709 Greendale Ave. Norfolk, VA 23518. Pastor Christa Springstead will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Anne to Saint Judeâ€™s Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019