Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Annie Violet Bridgers Wallace

Annie Violet Bridgers Wallace Obituary
Annie Violet Wallace, 91, went home to be with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Strickland, 2nd husband, John Wallace and her son, Gray Strickland. She is survived by two daughters; Mary Jones (husband Jim Jones), Robin Kelly (husband Ronald Kelly) and daughter-in-law Brenda Strickland. She's also survived by five grandchildren; Pamela, David, Jason, Jill, Leanne and six great grandchildren; Travis, Andrew, Julia, Abagayle, Brooklyn and Benjamin. Annie was a retired Registered ICU/CCU & Hospice Nurse and loved serving her patients and their families. She loved her church family at Indian River Baptist Church in Virginia and Hibernia Baptist Church in Florida.

The family is inviting friends to pay respects Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 10am - 3pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. There will be a small graveside service for the family on Wednesday. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
