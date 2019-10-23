|
|
AnnMarie Funda, D.D.S., passed away on Monday October 21, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. AnnMarie was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Bonnie Funda. She was a graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, and later earned her Doctorate in Dentistry from Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Funda was a member of the American Dental Association and practiced dentistry for many years in the Tidewater area. She was passionate about her animals and nature and was an apiarist for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Hal Kenneth Stone, a sister, Mary Ellen Dewey (Patrick), Pets - Barron, Lilly, and Willie, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann Marie's honor can be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad at vbvrs.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019