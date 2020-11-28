Anthony Atverse Jenkins passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1963 in Norfolk, Virginia. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, 500 Liberty St, Chesapeake. Due to CDC guidelines, the funeral will be limited to close, designated family. All other family and friends may view the service on the Pretlow and Sons website using the live stream link. All are welcome to join the family for the Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake at 12:30 pm.



