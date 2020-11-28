1/1
Anthony Atverse Jenkins
1963 - 2020
Anthony Atverse Jenkins passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1963 in Norfolk, Virginia. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, 500 Liberty St, Chesapeake. Due to CDC guidelines, the funeral will be limited to close, designated family. All other family and friends may view the service on the Pretlow and Sons website using the live stream link. All are welcome to join the family for the Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake at 12:30 pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
frankie andrews
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Anthony’s family and friends. We will miss him and look so forward to seeing him in the resurrection.
Howard&Gail Hodges
Friend
November 27, 2020
My prayers and condolences go out to the Jenkins Family May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and bring comfort in knowing we are here for you.
Carolyn & William Walker
Friend
November 27, 2020
My Condolences and Sympathy and Prayers to the Jenkins family. May Jehovah comfort you all at this difficult time and give you the strength beyond what's normal to endure now and the days to come.Anthony was faithful to the end.Look forward to the day when Jesus calls and Anthony will answer in a peaceful New World to come.
Velda Jernigan
Friend
November 27, 2020
Prayers go out to the Family
Debbie Reynolds
November 27, 2020
Keeping the Jenkins family in our hearts and Prayers. Sending heartfelt sympathy. Linda and Ivye Ginwright
Linda Ginwright
Friend
November 26, 2020
To my loving Family,
I send all of my Love and Sympathy to you.
Emma Mason
Friend
