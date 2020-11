Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony (Tony) Boyd, currently of Harrisonburg Virginia, where he was known as "Poppa Top" received his heavenly wings on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Tony was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, on April 18, 1953, to the late Norwood, Sr., and Hazel D. Boyd.



