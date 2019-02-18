Anthony Davis (Tony), 69, passed away the evening of Feb. 14 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy, two children, Anthony Jr. (Toby) and his wife Andrea, Stevie and her husband Mark and his greatest joys; three grandchildren, Monika, Kyle, and Kelsey. Tony was born in Norfolk in 1949 and spent most of his adult life living in Hampton Roads. Tony served his country in the U.S. Marines and retired from the Department of Defense at NAS Oceana. Honoring his wishes, his remains have been gifted to research and a memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Shriner's Khedive Transportation Fund, which can be made out as such and mailed to Khedive Shrine, 645 Woodlake Dr., Chesapeake, VA 23320. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary