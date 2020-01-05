|
PNCM Anthony Joseph Wells, USN (Retired), 90, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 31, 2019.
Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Bernice Wells. He retired as Master Chief from the United States Navy after 21 years of honorable service. He also worked at the Port of Virginia for 32 years.
He was a very giving man he enjoyed family, friends, his dog Gidget, fishing, traveling, and his Masonic Lodge.
Anthony was preceded in death by a son, Gerald M. Wells. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Mark Anthony Wells; three grandchildren, Nicole Wells, Sarah Wells, and Gerald Wells, Jr.; and six great-grandchildren, Marie Rayburn, Kendra Cole, Carmella Cartwright, Justin Junior Cartwright, Money Anthony Wells, Beau Jaxon Wells, and a longtime friend Darrell Jacobs of 18 years.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020