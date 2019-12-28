|
Anthony "Tony" J. Zito, Sr. (95), died on December 19, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born just a moment after midnight, February 29, 1924 in Johnstown, PA, Tony celebrated his birthday on February 28. Son to Rose (Tomaselli) and Angelo, he graduated from Johnstown High School in 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Al, Joe, Rose, Lucy and Chuck; and also by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joanne (Arena) Zito, for whom he acted as devoted caretaker in the last years of her life. Tony was a proud veteran of WWII. He and Joanne moved from Geistown in Johnstown, PA in 1984 to live near their son Mark and his wife Karen in Virginia Beach, VA. While there, he was a member of Holy Spirit Parish. The last seven years of his life, he lived with his son Tony, Jr. and his wife Pat in Poughkeepsie, NY. He made his living as a salesman, first at Sears and Roebuck Co, and then in the automobile business, chiefly at Rudy Haupt Chevrolet in Johnstown, and then continuing in Virginia Beach until his retirement. Through the years, his many interests included bowling, carpentry, the harmonica, and his watercolors, but his greatest joy was the company and love of his family. He is survived and remembered in love by his daughter Angela (New York City) and his sons Tony, Jr. and wife Pat (Voytko) (Poughkeepsie, PA), Mark and wife Karen (Makay) (Virginia Beach), Chuck and husband Eric Velazquez-Sanchez (Woodbury, NY), and Chris and wife Elizabeth (McKenzie) (Westborough, MA). He is also mourned by his grandchildren Jessica Coggeshall and husband John, Ben, Mark, Jr. and wife Jiza (Gabuya), Matthew, Regina, Andrew, McKenzie, and Vincent and by his great grandchildren Diana, Kaylee, Bella, Sonny, Kateri, Tripp, and Rose, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A mass and internment will take place in Virginia Beach at a later date. Arrangements by the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019