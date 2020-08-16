Anthony J. Gaylord Jr., passed away August 12, 2020. He was born September 23, 1992 to Phillip and Tara Snead in Portsmouth, VA. He graduated from Landstown High School and attended ODU. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Ann Snead. He is survived by his parents; son, Rylan Gaylord; siblings, Charles Snead, Brandon Snead, Megan Snead, and Grace Snead; grandparents, June Hudock, Phillip Snead Sr., and Gary Ahner; aunts, Tisha Christ, Tammy Hoffman and Heather Snead; nephews, Aiden Duffey and Carson Ellis; niece, Scarlett Snead; cousins, Marissa Christ, Meghan Christ, Garrett Weaver, Jayden Brown, Xavier Brown, and Camden Dickey. Services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com