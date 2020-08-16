1/1
Anthony James Gaylord Jr.
1992 - 2020
Anthony J. Gaylord Jr., passed away August 12, 2020. He was born September 23, 1992 to Phillip and Tara Snead in Portsmouth, VA. He graduated from Landstown High School and attended ODU. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Ann Snead. He is survived by his parents; son, Rylan Gaylord; siblings, Charles Snead, Brandon Snead, Megan Snead, and Grace Snead; grandparents, June Hudock, Phillip Snead Sr., and Gary Ahner; aunts, Tisha Christ, Tammy Hoffman and Heather Snead; nephews, Aiden Duffey and Carson Ellis; niece, Scarlett Snead; cousins, Marissa Christ, Meghan Christ, Garrett Weaver, Jayden Brown, Xavier Brown, and Camden Dickey. Services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
August 15, 2020
Prayers to you, Tara and your entire family during this difficult time. May Anthony rest in eternal peace.
Tish Lee
Served In Military Together
August 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lorene Anderson
Family
