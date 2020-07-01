Anthony Smith aka Boone, 62 of Norfolk VA, passed June 20, 2020. Anthony attended Lake Taylor High School and was a member of New Rising Sun UHC. Anthony is predeceased by his father, Rev. Waverly Smith; two sisters, Celia Chiqbue and Constance "Connie" Smith. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his son, Anthony Welch; his mother, Reda Mae Smith; eight sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A viewing will be Friday, July 3rd from 2-6pm at Metropolitan.



