Anthony Jerome Smith
Anthony Smith aka Boone, 62 of Norfolk VA, passed June 20, 2020. Anthony attended Lake Taylor High School and was a member of New Rising Sun UHC. Anthony is predeceased by his father, Rev. Waverly Smith; two sisters, Celia Chiqbue and Constance "Connie" Smith. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his son, Anthony Welch; his mother, Reda Mae Smith; eight sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A viewing will be Friday, July 3rd from 2-6pm at Metropolitan.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
JUL
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort be with you and help you through this most difficult time,
DA
Neighbor
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
