Capt. Anthony "Tony" Joseph Karpaitis, USN (retired), 88, of VA Beach passed away peacefully on 11/29/19, surrounded by those he loved most: his loving wife of 64 yrs, Bobbie, daughters, Lisa and Michelle, and his faithful dog, Cake.
Born 8/22/31 in Williamstown, PA, he was the son of Anthony Karpaitis and Anna Degutis Karpaitis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael J. Karpaitis. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Kneezel Karpaitis, and daughters, Lisa McDonnell (Charles) and Michelle Karpaitis.
Tony's life was full of many accomplishments, he was particularly proud of his distinguished 31 yr Naval career as an Aviator. After retirement, his work continued for 27 yrs at Hall Automotive as the Warranty Administrator. Anyone with the pleasure of knowing him felt his kind and compassionate soul, whether you called him Mr. Tony or Papa, he always had a smile and a hug for you.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, 12/14/19, at 11am at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019