of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Sanford, ME, Syosset, NY and Warwick, RI died peacefully on November 18, 2019, he was 93 years old.
Anthony spent his youth in Brooklyn, NY, rooting for the Dodgers, then graduated from Xavier High School (1944) and enlisted in the US Navy at 18, serving in WWII. After graduating from St. John's University (1950), he worked for American Cyanamid and later Fiat Products for nearly 40 years.
He was a loving father and husband, strong in family and faith, and was a great source of humor and wisdom to all who loved him. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Blanche Monaco (nee Murphy) and daughter Brenda P. Spera, along with siblings Joseph, Michelina ("Mag"), Eleanor, and Esther. He is survived by his son John W. Monaco (Virginia Beach, VA) and daughter-in-law Anne-Michele Monaco; son Joseph A. Monaco (Southlake, TX) and daughter-in-law Kathleen Monaco; grandchildren Paul Spera and wife Toni, Joseph B. Monaco and wife Holly, Lisa Spera and husband Terry, Rosemary Giska and husband Jason, Katherine Monaco, Gregory Monaco and wife Blair, and Sabrina Monaco. He also was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren that gave him much joy.
Visitation, Sunday, November, 24th, from 2 - 4 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son, Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Funeral Monday at 8:15 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, 959 Nooseneck Hill Road, West Greenwich.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atria Senior Living / Memory Care for their love and support over the last five years. We would also like to thank Bayside Health and Rehab (in particular the Director of Nursing) for their care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Xavier High School, New York, NY (xavierhs.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019