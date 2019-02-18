The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Anthony Lamar Hood, 51, of Chesapeake passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born in Charleston, SC. Anthony was a Retired Police Officer with the City of Chesapeake and worked as a Human Resource Manager at Anytime Home Care. He was a member of Grove Church, Brighton Rock Lodge #79, PHA and Lambda Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his wife, B. Lisa Downey-Hood; daughters, Tyler M. Hood and Taylor D. Hood; a grandson, Cayden J. Hits; mother, Linda Lott; parents, Willie L. and Shelia M. Hood; grandmother, Anna Mae Jordan; a sister; 2 brothers and a host of other family members and friends.A Wake Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be held 11am Wednesday at Grove Church, 5910 W. Norfolk Road, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019
