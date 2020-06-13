Anthony LaRussa passed peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach, VA on June 9, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1924 to Stefano LaRussa and Egilia Lombardo.



Tony leaves behind his loving wife Betty LaRussa, their three children Michael LaRussa, Susan LaRussa, Stephen LaRussa, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He lived a selfless life full of love, generosity and passion. Some of his proudest moments came during his 20 years with the US Navy, where he served in World War II.



A service will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home on June 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM. There will also be a viewing held at 1:00 PM.



