|
|
Anthony (Cokey) M. Daman, 100, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. A native of Richmond, VA, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Emma Johnson Daman, as well as his four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his three children, Frank Daman and his wife Valorie, James Daman and his wife Susan and Linda Davis and her husband Charles; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Cokey was a devoted family man who loved a good challenge. At the age of 60 he took up running. He excelled at his new venture and at one point he held seven Virginia State running records ranging from the 5K to the Marathon. The Tidewater Striders recognized Cokey's accomplishments by selecting him to be the initial recipient of the organization's most prestigious honor, the Jerry Bocrie Founder's Award. In 2011 Cokey was a member of the initial class inducted in the Strider Hall of Fame. He greatly enjoyed the comradery of the Striders and was an enthusiastic supporter of his sport and his fellow runners.
Cokey's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the support provided by the staff of The Gardens of Virginia Beach and especially for the compassionate care provided by Dana, Sabrina and Kiera.
Private services were held at the Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019