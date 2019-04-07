The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Anthony Michael "Toby" Bittinger

Anthony Michael "Toby" Bittinger Obituary
Anthony â€œTobyâ€ Michael Bittinger, 43, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at MCV Hospital, Richmond, VA after long and difficult health issues. Toby was a long-distance truck driver and served as a convoy driver in Iraq. He was born in Arlington, VA but was a long-time resident of Norfolk where he graduated from Maury High School. Along with being a lifetime Redskins fan, he loved traveling, and being with his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved parents, Charles â€œChuckâ€ Bittinger III and Carmen K. Bittinger; four sisters, Alexandra â€œLexiâ€ Bittinger, Karen â€œKariâ€ Bittinger Smith, Kristien â€œKBâ€ Bittinger, and Catherine â€œKatiâ€ Bittinger Marlar; and many extended family members and friends who were touched by his kindness and humorous personality. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the medical teams in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and MCV/VCU Hospital in Richmond. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MCV Hospital or the s Project. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
