Anthony P. â€œTonyâ€ Szabanowski, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Norwich, CT., to the late Anthony and Genieve Dombrowski Szabanowski. Tony retired from Farm Fresh after 22 yrs. of faithful service and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his twin sister, Barbara J. Vile (Len) in Oklahoma; a brother, Stephen J. Szabanowski (Barbara) in Washington and a host of loving nieces and nephews; Tonyâ€™s adopted family, Kaye Swain (Warren), Teresa Olive (Tom), Larry and Jack Nanney. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel assisted the family.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019