|
|
Anthony Seutter, 76, of Chesapeake, VA, went to sleep in death September 14, 2019.
Born January 27, 1943, in Camden County, NJ, he was the son of the late Carl C. Seutter, Jr. and Florence Raspberry Seutter. He was also predeceased by his sister, Louise Chappell; brother, Carl Seutter III. He graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1961 and retired after 50 years as a Meat Cutter. He was a faithful servant of Jehovah God, Baptized in 1969 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was a caring and loving husband as well as a wonderful father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 34 years, Denise Seutter; children, Joyce Beard and her husband, David, Daniel Seutter and his wife, Tracy, Amy Hoggard and her husband, James, Wendy Adams and her husband, Lewis, and Jacob Spindler, IV; grandchildren, Tere'sa Craig , Rebekah Edwards, Rachel Beard, Scott and Skye Seutter; Dayle, Deven and Darren Artis, Arika Marosi, Alyssa Hoggard; sisters, Rilla Derby, Virginia Pilkington; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2820 Galberry Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23323, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2:00p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019