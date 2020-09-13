Anthony "Tyrone" Stateman was born on February 28, 1959 in Portsmouth, VA, to Betty Ann Stateman and Robert Lee Stateman. He was a native of Portsmouth, VA, but graduated from Western Branch High School in 1977. On September 7, 2020, "Tyrone" was called home to be with the Lord. He was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly. He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Betty; two brothers, Shange and Greg; two sisters, Angela, and Robin. His wife of 29 years, Deanna Stateman; his children, Antonio, Anthony, Shirell and Brittany. Eleven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, 4-7 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA. A life celebration service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Faith Diamond Church, 1023 Deep Creek Blvd., Chesapeake. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
.