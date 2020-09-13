1/1
Anthony "Tyrone" Stateman
Anthony "Tyrone" Stateman was born on February 28, 1959 in Portsmouth, VA, to Betty Ann Stateman and Robert Lee Stateman. He was a native of Portsmouth, VA, but graduated from Western Branch High School in 1977. On September 7, 2020, "Tyrone" was called home to be with the Lord. He was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly. He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Betty; two brothers, Shange and Greg; two sisters, Angela, and Robin. His wife of 29 years, Deanna Stateman; his children, Antonio, Anthony, Shirell and Brittany. Eleven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, 4-7 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA. A life celebration service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Faith Diamond Church, 1023 Deep Creek Blvd., Chesapeake. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Trinity Faith Diamond Church
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 12, 2020
To the Statman Family words can’t describe how sorry we were to hear of Mr Tyrones passing I pray that the peace of God be with you and your family
Gwendolyn Wooden
Family
September 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
September 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
