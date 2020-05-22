Antoinette Alston Lacy went peacefully in her sleep to meet her heavenly father on May 16, 2020. Born Antoinette Juleen Alston, May 23,1961, Mrs. Lacy was the daughter of the late Stewart H and Doreatha F. Alston of Norfolk.
Mrs. Lacy was a product of Norfolk Public Schools where she graduated from Norview High School, class of 1978. She was presented as a debutante by the Bachelor-Benedict Social Club of Norfolk, Inc. She later become a member of Delta Epilson Beta Debutante Sorority, Inc. She then went on to Hampton Institute and graduated with a B.A. degree in speech-language pathology in May of 1982. While at Hampton, Antoinette, also affectionately known as â€˜Toni', was a proud member of the world-renowned Hampton Institute Concert Choir under the direction of Dr. Roland Carter. After graduating from Hampton, Antoinette pledged and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., Iota Omega Chapter.
Mrs. Lacy was a school speech pathologist for Hampton City Schools, Virginia Beach Public Schools and Norfolk Public Schools. She received the Apple for the Teacher Award for her numerous teaching accomplishments. Mrs. Lacy was a faithful member of The Historic First Baptist Church, Bute Street in Norfolk where she served as a member of the Women's Chorus, Chancel Choir, Junior Deaconess, and the Gleaners Ministry. Mrs. Lacy also taught the young people at the Bible Academy and Vacation Bible School. She was well respected by the youth, many of whom she influenced.
Mrs. Lacy is predeceased by her wonderful parents. She is survived by her children, Anthony J. S. Lacy and Kendall D. M. Lacy, her brother Victor S. Alston and her sister Chrystal A. Craig (Marc), and her former husband John E. Lacy Jr. She is also survived by her nephews Marc A. Craig, Jaylen A. Craig, and niece/goddaughter Alisa N. Craig, Aunt Delia Alston of Hampton and Aunt Katie Alston of New York and a host of cousins. A visitation will be on May 22 from 1-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service. A private funeral will be held at 11am on May 23; and the live stream link is located at the beginning of her obituary page at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 22, 2020.