Antoinette (Toni) Gaudieri Mote, age 89, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Charles County Hospice House. Antoinette was born on January 27, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alexander Vincent Gaudieri and the late Olga Orsini-D'Ascanio Gaudieri. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morris Mote. Toni grew up in Columbus, Ohio where she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Mote from Grandview High School. Toni and Bob traveled the world with Bob's Naval Career. They eventually retired to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she was actively involved with the Virginia Democratic Central Committee. She also worked in and around the fashion industry for many years. Antoinette is survived by two daughters, Vicki Hoffman and Nanci Mote, son, Steve Mote, brother Alexander Gaudieri, nephew, Alexander Gaudieri and five grandchildren, Melissa Kowalewski, Vanessa Hopper, Jackson Mote, Madison Mote and Riley Mote. Services for Antoinette will be private and interment will take place at Galilee Church Cemetery in Virginia Beach, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.



