1/1
Antoinette Gaudieri (Toni) Mote
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette (Toni) Gaudieri Mote, age 89, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Charles County Hospice House. Antoinette was born on January 27, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alexander Vincent Gaudieri and the late Olga Orsini-D'Ascanio Gaudieri. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morris Mote. Toni grew up in Columbus, Ohio where she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Mote from Grandview High School. Toni and Bob traveled the world with Bob's Naval Career. They eventually retired to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she was actively involved with the Virginia Democratic Central Committee. She also worked in and around the fashion industry for many years. Antoinette is survived by two daughters, Vicki Hoffman and Nanci Mote, son, Steve Mote, brother Alexander Gaudieri, nephew, Alexander Gaudieri and five grandchildren, Melissa Kowalewski, Vanessa Hopper, Jackson Mote, Madison Mote and Riley Mote. Services for Antoinette will be private and interment will take place at Galilee Church Cemetery in Virginia Beach, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved