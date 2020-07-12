Antonell L. McGlone, affectionately known as "Toni," was born on January 30, 1956 in Portsmouth, VA, the only child of the late Charlie Weston and Inez Hart Lawrence. On July 8, 2020 Toni became one of God's heavenly angels.
Antonell graduated from Portsmouth Catholic High School in 1974. She graduated from The University of Maryland, College Park in 1979 with a B. S. Degree in Health and Physical education. In April of 1977, Antonell was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Antonell began her teaching career in 1980 with the Harford County Public School District at Edgewood Middle School in the area of Physical Education. She also served as a gymnastic coach at BelAir High School. Antonell soon returned to Virginia and continued in education while teaching Health and Physical Education with Suffolk Public Schools at Holland Elementary and Robertson Elementary Schools.
In 1984, Antonell began teaching in the Chesapeake Public Schools district at Deep Creek Elementary. In 1989, she received a Master's Degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in School Counseling. Antonell served as a school counselor at G. A. Treakle Elementary and Deep Creek Central Elementary. In 2002, Antonell received an Educational Specialist degree from The George Washington University in the area of Educational Administration. Antonell served as a Chesapeake Public Schools administrator at Greenbrier Middle and Deep Creek Central Elementary. She retired from Chesapeake Public Schools in 2012.
In 1980, Antonell became an active member of Gamma Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. During her membership, she served as Ivy Leaf Reporter and actively participated on many committees. In 1984, Omicron Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was chartered in the city of Chesapeake and Antonell was a charter member. During her membership, she served as Finical Secretary as well as President. In 2002, she returned to Gamma Delta Omega to celebrate becoming a Silver Star Soror with 25 years of membership. Antonell obtained her Life Membership status and participated in sorority activities until her health declined. She had a genuine love for the sorority and its commitment to serving all mankind.
Antonell cherished fun and friendship and became an active member of the Portsmouth Chapter of National Epicureans, Incorporated in June of 1993. She served on many committees and in offices, both on the local and national level. Locally, she served as corresponding secretary, financial secretary, and president of the chapter. Nationally, she served as constitution chairperson.
Antonell married the love of her life, Vernon T. McGlone in 1993. Vernon and Antonell loved to travel and enjoyed many vacations together to various parts of the world. Vernon and Antonell loved each other dearly and shared valuable time together throughout their marriage until Vernon's passing 2012.
Our life and fun loving, beautifully smiling Toni leaves to cherish her memory, cousins, aunts and uncles; her AKA and Eppie sisters; her St. Mary's church family, her many, many extended family members and friends.
Special thanks Compassionate Care Hospice, also to Clara Ravenell and the wonderful staff at All About Home Residential Care, LLC. We will be forever grateful for the personal attention and loving care you showed Toni during her time with you.
You are not forgotten, loved one, Nor will you ever be. In lieu of flower, please consider a donation to www.act.alz.org
to help fight Alzheimer's.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA. Please assemble at the church at 11:30 prior to funeral. Services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12 Noon at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 232 Chapel Street, Norfolk, VA. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.www.fisherfuneral.com