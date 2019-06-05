Antonio â€œTonyâ€ Galeng Farin, 73, went to be with The Lord on May 31, 2019 after a brave battle with ALS. He was born in San Narciso, Zambales, Philippines to the late Juan and Asuncion Farin. Tony retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years. He then served with the Military Sealift Command for 15 years. He was stationed in Virginia Beach, VA in 1977 which he was fortunate to make his permanent home. Tony loved to watch all sports, western dramas, gardening and fishing. His biggest passion came later in life as his grandchildren were born. He adored them and spoiled them to no end. Tony always had a story to share or joke to tell. He was a great friend, devoted husband, loving father, caring uncle, and an amazing grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Delia Juliano Farin; daughter Claire Anne Hersey and husband Ryan of Chesapeake, VA; son Carl Anthony Farin and partner Brandi Gardner of Virginia Beach, VA; sister Remedios Farin; brother Alfonso Farin; sister Venus Landingin; brother Nestor Farin; three grandsons, Dylan, Keegan and Anthony; and a plethora of extended family and friends. A Novena will be held at 5:00pm followed by a viewing on June 9, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home located at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on June 10, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary