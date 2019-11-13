The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries

Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Portlock United Methodist Church
2615 Bainbridge Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
Antonio H. Young
Antonio H. Young, 67, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Tony was predeceased by his parents Charles and Hazel Young. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Charles Anthony Young and Whitney; granddaughters, Riley and Raelyn Young; and daughter, Sasha Marie Burbage.

Tony was a native of Virginia his entire life and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Tony retired in 2015 from the Virginia Beach Public School system after 29 years of service.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Portlock United Methodist Church, 2615 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23324. Burial will follow at the Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
