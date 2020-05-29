Antonio "Tony" Kingsbur
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio "Tony" Kingsbur, 62, passed May 22, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1957 in Washington, DC. Tony attended Portsmouth Public Schools. In 1974 he joined the U.S. Marine Corp. Later on in life, he was employed with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 10 years and was also a member of Turning Point Christian Ministry where he was on the Deacon Board and a Trustee. Tony is predeceased by his father, Larfate Kingsbur; sisters, Marion Kingsbur and Marcella A. Kingsbur; brothers, Norris Kingsbur and niece, Shirley I. Kingsbur. Antonio leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jocelyn Kingsbur; five daughters, Tiffany C. Howard, Janet E. Kingsbur, Monchel Stephenson, Leuvina V. Kingsbur and Salita M. Smith (Shawn); four sons, Sgt. First Class Lashaun Joyner (Brittany), Micheal A. Howard (Benita), Chauncey Stephenson and John Mills, Jr.; mother, Barbara Kingsbur; two sisters, Nancy Darden and Selita Kingsbur; one brother, Larfate Kingsbur, Jr.; 32 grandchildren and one Godson. A celebration of his life will be held, 1pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Centennial Baptist Church with Pastor Renee Lawrence as presiding clergy. Viewing will be held 1-6pm Friday, May 29th in Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth. Burial will be 1pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Centennial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Burial
01:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved