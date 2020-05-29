Antonio "Tony" Kingsbur, 62, passed May 22, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1957 in Washington, DC. Tony attended Portsmouth Public Schools. In 1974 he joined the U.S. Marine Corp. Later on in life, he was employed with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 10 years and was also a member of Turning Point Christian Ministry where he was on the Deacon Board and a Trustee. Tony is predeceased by his father, Larfate Kingsbur; sisters, Marion Kingsbur and Marcella A. Kingsbur; brothers, Norris Kingsbur and niece, Shirley I. Kingsbur. Antonio leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jocelyn Kingsbur; five daughters, Tiffany C. Howard, Janet E. Kingsbur, Monchel Stephenson, Leuvina V. Kingsbur and Salita M. Smith (Shawn); four sons, Sgt. First Class Lashaun Joyner (Brittany), Micheal A. Howard (Benita), Chauncey Stephenson and John Mills, Jr.; mother, Barbara Kingsbur; two sisters, Nancy Darden and Selita Kingsbur; one brother, Larfate Kingsbur, Jr.; 32 grandchildren and one Godson. A celebration of his life will be held, 1pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Centennial Baptist Church with Pastor Renee Lawrence as presiding clergy. Viewing will be held 1-6pm Friday, May 29th in Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth. Burial will be 1pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery.



