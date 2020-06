Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Leo Zdyb went to be with the Lord on June 1st, 2020. Memorial service: Friday, June 19th, 11:30 AM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside. Please refer to altmeyerfh.com for full obit.

