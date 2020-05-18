Aphrodite R. (Dita) Will
1979 - 2020
Yorktown, Va. - Aphrodite (Dita) R. Will, 40, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday May 10th, 2020. Dita was born May 30, 1979 in Portsmouth VA, to Helen Johnson and Ornado Adams. She proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a loving mother to her four children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading the bible, attending church services and shopping.

She is survived by her husband Justin Will, her sons, Kaden Will, Kyle Will, Kaleb Will and her daughter Kelly Will. She is also survived by her Father, Ornado Adams, her sisters, Candice Sanner (Adams), Vanessa Mansfield (Filer), Barbara Brewer (Adams), Marlee Filer and her brother, Jeffrey Adams. She is preceded in death by her mother Helen Justice (Johnson).

Due to the restrictions of the current pandemic, only private family celebrations of life will be held at this time. Aphrodite will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Formal plans to be announced.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.
