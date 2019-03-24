Resources More Obituaries for Apolonio Fontanares Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Apolonio Ferrer Fontanares

Obituary Condolences Flowers Apolonio Ferrer Fontanares, 87, passed away on March 19, 2019 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was married to his â€œroommateâ€ Felicitas Fontanares, his wife of 56 years. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Arlene Fontanares and son-in-law Dr. Christopher Asuncion, his son Alan Fontanares, and grandsons Anthony Paul and Christopher Thomas Asuncion. â€œManong Polon,â€ as he is known by many, was born in San Felipe, Zambales in the Philippines. He and Fely left everything behind in the Philippines, including his pet water buffalo, Lakai. He joined the United States Coast Guard and retired as a chief petty officer after serving for 22 years. His domain was in the galley, both on the ship and at home. Out of the galley, he could be found whistling in his â€œofficeâ€ planting, watering, or harvesting his bounty of vegetables, rooting for â€œBankruptâ€ and the â€œDaily Double,â€ or cheering for the good guy to jump off the top turnbuckle for the knock out body slam. Family was his first priority, and friendship and camaraderie was a very close second. He showed his children how to be good people, always have fun, enjoy life, and work hard. His family enjoyed celebrating special occasions and holidays with their close friends. Sipping â€œmedicineâ€ on the rocks, playing cards with his buddies, and retelling old ship stories always made for a loud, raucous, and fun evening. Even in his 80s, Apolonioâ€™s social calendar could rival any millennialâ€™s. His infectious smile and sense of humor won the hearts of many. Apolonio was very active in the Filipino community, serving as president of the Zambales Association of Tidewater, president of the San Felipe Association for 30 years, charter member of the United Ilocano Association of Tidewater, member of the Board of Trustees of the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewaterâ€™s Philippine Cultural Center, member of the Filipino-American Veterans Association, and member of the Saint Benedict Council #9056 of the Knights of Columbus. Novena prayer service will be held daily through Tuesday, March 26, at 7:00 pm at the Philippine Cultural Center. Visitation with family and novena prayers will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 5:30 pm. The ninth day of novena prayers and wake service with a celebration of memories is planned for Friday, March 29, at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 5:30 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church of St. Gregory the Great on Saturday, March 30, at 1:00 pm, followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries