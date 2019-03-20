The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Arabela Armida "Bela" Perez

Arabela â€œBelaâ€ Armida Perez, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Alfredo T. and Severa Gonzalez native of Hebbronville, Texas. Left to cherish her legacy are her loving husband of 53 years, Roel A. Perez Jr., their eight children; son Roy and daughters Deborah, Danniella, Melissa, Vanessa, Selina, Jamie, and Rosanna, their spouses, their 27 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Arabela, a loving, caring mother served dutifully as a military and civil service spouse for 40 years. She spent her remaining days with her family by her side and passed gracefully in the arms of her one and only true love, Roel. Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the care and support given to her by the nurses and care providers of Sentara Hospice House in Va. Beach. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st from 7-9 p.m. followed by the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Princess Anne, 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Va. Beach, 23456. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hollomon-brown.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Network or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
