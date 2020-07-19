1/1
Arasble Nathaniel Wilder
Arasble Nathaniel Wilder known to his family and friends as "Popcorn" or "Bow Wow", departed this earthly life on July 15, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 68 years; Mary Wilder, children; Nathaniel Wilder(Francine), Bruce Wilder and Phyllis Askew, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 1 brother and a host of relatives and friends. there will be a funeral service on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11am at Community Funeral Home.(www.communityfh.com)

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
1210 Ballentine Boulevard 
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 625-7415
