Archie Lee Jones, Jr., died March 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Peggy Ann Whatley Jones and Archie Lee Jones, Sr. He was predeceased by a niece Amy Lynn Perry and nephew Luke W. Drewry.
Archie served in the U.S. Marines and was an avid NASCAR fan. He previously worked as a sheet metal worker.
He is survived by his siblings Susan Perry (S.E, Jr), Lucy J. Drewry (Samuel P.) Leslie J. Glover (Morris) and Floyd M. Jones (Angie); nieces and nephews Jason B. Drewry, Seth P. Drewry, Katie M. Glover, Cary T. Glover, and Danya Jones; and two great nieces.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St Suffolk, VA 23434 is serving the family.
Memorial donations may be made at https://www.aa.org/ or to a local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020