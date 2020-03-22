The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Resources
Archie Lee Jones Jr.

Archie Lee Jones Jr. Obituary
Archie Lee Jones, Jr., died March 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Peggy Ann Whatley Jones and Archie Lee Jones, Sr. He was predeceased by a niece Amy Lynn Perry and nephew Luke W. Drewry.

Archie served in the U.S. Marines and was an avid NASCAR fan. He previously worked as a sheet metal worker.

He is survived by his siblings Susan Perry (S.E, Jr), Lucy J. Drewry (Samuel P.) Leslie J. Glover (Morris) and Floyd M. Jones (Angie); nieces and nephews Jason B. Drewry, Seth P. Drewry, Katie M. Glover, Cary T. Glover, and Danya Jones; and two great nieces.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St Suffolk, VA 23434 is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be made at https://www.aa.org/ or to a local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
