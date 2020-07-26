Archie R. (Buddy) Smith passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22 after a brief illness. Born November 21, 1931 to Archie and Lena Smith in Richmond, VA, he spent his 88 years building his life around three things he valued. First was his every day faith in Jesus, for whom he shared the gospel with many people. He loved his Savior and his church family and quietly met many people's needs-generosity was his love language. Second was his business. Widely respected for his integrity, he led Smith and Keene Electric to become the dominant company it is. Many in the business world knew him as Buddy, a nickname given to him by his grandmother. He remained at its helm until he retired at 82, when he turned it over to his sons, Gary and Tim. Third was his family, whom he loved deeply, especially his dear wife, Carlita, with whom he had just celebrated 70 years of marriage. He did all he could for each family member to help them become successful in life. In turn, he was greatly loved and respected by them. Besides Carlita, he leaves behind four children and their spouses, Rebecca (Jerry), Steve (Shirley), Gary (Penny) and Tim (Susan), ten grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA. His funeral is planned for Saturday, August 1, at 10 AM at Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA (subject to change according to state Covid-19 regulations). The graveside service will be family only. In lieu of flowers, Archie had requested donations be given to The Liberty Godparent Home, 124 Liberty Mountain Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or online at godparent.org/donate/
