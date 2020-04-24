|
Arlene Berman Kesser, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in a local hospital. She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Leonard Berman and Frieda Cohen Berman Amelson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Kesser and her sisters, Phyllis Kaplan and Suzanne Goldberg.
Arlene graduated from Maury High School, studied art at George Washington University and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979 at Old Dominion University. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, an artist and homemaker. Arlene was beautiful - inside and out. She was a member of Ohef Sholom Temple, its sisterhood as well as Temple Israel. She was also a member of Hadassah, ORT, the Hebrew Ladies Charity Society, the Tidewater Artists Association, the Virginia Beach Artists Association, the Chrysler Museum, the Virginia Museum and others.
She is survived by her loving husband, Howard L. Kesser, DDS of Norfolk, her daughter, Sharon Laderberg of Norfolk and three grandchildren, Jodi, Danny and his wife Melissa, and Kevin and his wife Sarah
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg and Rabbi Michael Panitz will officiate.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Ohef Sholom Temple, Temple Israel or .
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020