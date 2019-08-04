Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Schacht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene F. Schacht


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene F. Schacht Obituary
Arlene F. Schacht of Virginia Beach died July 27, 2019.

Arlene was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa on May 26, 1928. She is the daughter of Herbert Fiihr and Anna Gransow Fiihr. She married John R. Schacht of Alvord, Iowa in 1948.

She was a charter member of the Key West Florida Jr. Womenâ€™s Club and charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach. She retired from Civil Service after 27 years from FCDSSA Dam Neck and was an AARP/IRS Tax Aide volunteer over 20 years.

After retirement, she and Jack traveled extensively from Alaska to Australia to Europe and Latin America. She continued travelling on her own after Jackâ€™s death in 2006.

She is survived by her daughter Jacklyn Gardiner of Charlotte, NC; son Donn Schacht, his wife Tracy of Melbourne, Australia; grandson Danny Schacht, his wife Jamie and great granddaughters Delaney & Kerrigan of Virginia Beach, VA; grandson Eric Schacht, his wife Cristina and great granddaughter Jazmine of Virginia Beach, VA.

She will be interred with Jack at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horton Wreath Society, PO Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.