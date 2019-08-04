|
Arlene F. Schacht of Virginia Beach died July 27, 2019.
Arlene was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa on May 26, 1928. She is the daughter of Herbert Fiihr and Anna Gransow Fiihr. She married John R. Schacht of Alvord, Iowa in 1948.
She was a charter member of the Key West Florida Jr. Womenâ€™s Club and charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach. She retired from Civil Service after 27 years from FCDSSA Dam Neck and was an AARP/IRS Tax Aide volunteer over 20 years.
After retirement, she and Jack traveled extensively from Alaska to Australia to Europe and Latin America. She continued travelling on her own after Jackâ€™s death in 2006.
She is survived by her daughter Jacklyn Gardiner of Charlotte, NC; son Donn Schacht, his wife Tracy of Melbourne, Australia; grandson Danny Schacht, his wife Jamie and great granddaughters Delaney & Kerrigan of Virginia Beach, VA; grandson Eric Schacht, his wife Cristina and great granddaughter Jazmine of Virginia Beach, VA.
She will be interred with Jack at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horton Wreath Society, PO Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019