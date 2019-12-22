The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Enoch Baptist Church
5641 Herbert Moore Rd.
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
Arlene Lillian Griffin

Arlene Lillian Griffin Obituary
Arlene Lillian Griffin was called home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories 4 children: Charles McAllister, Patricia Gainey, Sarah Taylor, John McAllister, 1 sister, Edna Reid, 3 brothers, Clyde Martin, Rodney Martin and Lawrence B. Martin.

Viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Keith Matthews Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at Enoch Baptist Church located at 5641 Herbert Moore Rd. in Va. Beach at 11:00 am on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
