Arlene Lillian Griffin was called home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories 4 children: Charles McAllister, Patricia Gainey, Sarah Taylor, John McAllister, 1 sister, Edna Reid, 3 brothers, Clyde Martin, Rodney Martin and Lawrence B. Martin.
Viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Keith Matthews Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at Enoch Baptist Church located at 5641 Herbert Moore Rd. in Va. Beach at 11:00 am on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019