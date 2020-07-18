1/
Arlene Novak Coplon Doty
1937 - 2020
Arlene Novak Coplon Doty was born on February 16, 1937 and passed away surrounded by her children and their spouses on July 15, 2020. Arlene Doty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Doty, and is survived by children Dianna (John) Palien, Jay (Rebecca) Coplon, Jennifer (Roger) Goldman, Jill Coplon, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Saundra (Joel) Eisler, like sisters Paige Rose and Arlene Permisohn, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary please visit www.murphyfunteralhomes.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
