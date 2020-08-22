1/1
Arlene Roberts Bynum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Roberts Bynum, 64, of Newport News, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born and reared in Portsmouth, VA and later moved to Chesapeake, VA. She graduated from the Chesapeake Public School system and attended Tidewater Community College. She later moved to Newport News, VA with the love of her life, her husband, Willie C. Bynum. Arlene Roberts Bynum leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband of 44 years Willie C. Bynum; three daughters Tonya T. Smith (Tayari) of Chesapeake, VA; Lakesha D. Bynum (Jeffery) of VA Beach, VA; and Kiara S. Oubre of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren Desiree Hall (Jarod) and Tai J. Smith; and one great-grandchild Quentin B. Johnson. A homegoing service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth, Chapel. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Metropolitan, Portsmouth from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All floral arrangements can be sent to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
01:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alvin & Willie Bryant
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved