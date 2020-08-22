Arlene Roberts Bynum, 64, of Newport News, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born and reared in Portsmouth, VA and later moved to Chesapeake, VA. She graduated from the Chesapeake Public School system and attended Tidewater Community College. She later moved to Newport News, VA with the love of her life, her husband, Willie C. Bynum. Arlene Roberts Bynum leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband of 44 years Willie C. Bynum; three daughters Tonya T. Smith (Tayari) of Chesapeake, VA; Lakesha D. Bynum (Jeffery) of VA Beach, VA; and Kiara S. Oubre of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren Desiree Hall (Jarod) and Tai J. Smith; and one great-grandchild Quentin B. Johnson. A homegoing service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth, Chapel. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Metropolitan, Portsmouth from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All floral arrangements can be sent to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store