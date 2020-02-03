|
|
Arlene Terman Dragseth, 79, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to William and Virginia Ferne Bowen Terman.
Arlene graduated from Spring Arbor High School, Spring Arbor Junior College, and Taylor University. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University. She was employed as a social worker by the Virginia Department of Social Services, Portsmouth Department of Social Services, and Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services.
Arlene is predeceased by her brother, Dr. William Terman (Bonita). She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Dragseth; her son John; daughter-in-law Meghann; her grandson, Emmett; her brother Dr. C. Richard Terman (Phyllis); nieces and nephews Linda Terman Grimm, Dr. Greg Terman (Polly), S. Mark Terman (Denise), Krista Terman Spaulding (Dale), Dr. Jonathan Terman (Lynn); and goddaughters Anne Lynch Wilber, Margaret Lynch, Martha Lynch Newton, and Morgan Brown.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, with Rev. Dr. Derek Harbin presiding, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington St., Portsmouth. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church or the Suffolk Humane Society. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 3, 2020