|
|
Arline Curtis of Chesapeake Virginia went to rest on April 12th, 2020 surrounded by family in Surprise, Arizona. She entered into eternal rest into the arms of her beloved husband Samuel C Curtis Sr who preceded her in October 1999. They were married for 21 blissful years.
Arline was born in Bedford County, Virginia and was the eldest daughter of the late Theodore and Tessie Cocke. She was also preceded by her daughter Serena Ann, and sisters Marcelle Norman Cocke and Emma Jean Klotz. She is survived by her brothers Thomas Royal and Robert Rucker Cocke, her daughter Marcelle Billman, granddaughter Kari Whetstone, grandson Bradley Billman, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Arline worked as an operator, then dispatcher, and finally communications supervisor at C&P Telephone Company (now merged with Verizon) for 38 years before retiring. She then enjoyed being an AVON representative where she was able to touch many lives and make many friends for 11 years.
Arline was a long-time member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church in Chesapeake Virginia. She so enjoyed being active within the church and being a part of the community. Later, she would transfer her church membership to Christ's Church of the Valley in Arizona after moving there in 2005.
She moved to El Mirage, Arizona to be closer to her family. This allowed her to enjoy all the family gatherings during holidays, birthdays, weddings, and special times that created lasting memories for all.
Her remains will be joining her dear husband's in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ's Church of the Valley 7007 W Happy Valley Rd. Peoria, Arizona 85383 Phone: (623) 376-2444. The memorial service located in Chesapeake will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020