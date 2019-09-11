Home

Lt. Col. Arlye Don Adams

Lt. Col Arlye Don Adams passed away Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at Atlantic Shores Retirement Facility in Virginia Beach. Arlye was married to Barbara Anne Fulcher of Norfolk who survives. They met and married in New York while both were working for the Army Corps of Engineers. He served in the United States Army for 24 years and retired at Fort Monroe in 1967. After retirement, Colonel Adams taught in the Virginia Beach School System and then worked for Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing for several years. He and Barbara retired to Arizona and then returned to Manteo, North Carolina where they lived until his passing. Services and interment will be held in his native Oklahoma.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
