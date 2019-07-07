Armand J. Beaudoin, 91, passed peacefully at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital on June 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 32 years, Janice Carlson-Beaudoin; sons Armand Beaudoin and his wife, Kathy; Micheal Beaudoin and his wife, Brenda; daughters Anne Beaudoin Sych and Michelle Beaudoin Dworske and her husband, David; step daughter, Mary Carlson Dunklee and her husband, Peter. "Papoo" will be fondly remembered by seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, all of whom were recipients of his thoughtful kindness and unconditional love. Armand was a World War II veteran who played drums for the U.S. Army in Germany, France and England. After the war, he earned a B.S. in Ceramic Engineering at Alfred University in New York and worked in the ceramics industry for thirty years. He maintained his love of music throughout his life.



Armand was preceded in death by his parents Omer and Amelia Beaudoin, and his former wife, Viola Walker Beaudoin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13th at Church of The Holy Family at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception to celebrate his life. Interment at Princess Anne Memorial Park will be later that day. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may donate in memory of Armand to Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad online at https://vbvrs.org/donate or mail donations to VBVRS, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451