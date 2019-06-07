|
SUFFOLK- Dr. Arnold Banerji, 70, died June 4, 2019. A native of Lahore, Pakistan, he was a biochemist working for Johnson and Johnson, and most recently was a professor at Elizabeth City State University. Dr. Banerji is survived by his wife, Dr. Chinmayee Banerji; two sons, Ronald Banerji and wife Amanda of El Paso, TX, and Brian Arnold Banerji of Chicago, IL; daughter, Leena Banerji Oâ€™Toole and husband Derek of the Cayman Islands; three grandchildren, Samantha Maya Banerji, Alexander James Banerji, and Nolan John Oâ€™Toole; and sister, Maureen Banaerji Brown and husband Fred Brown.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, followed by a visitation and reception at the funeral home. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens at 3 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 7, 2019