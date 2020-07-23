Arnold Burton "A.B." Miller, 76, passed away in Bolivia, North Carolina on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 8, 1943, he was a son of the late Marshall Paul Miller and the late Miriam Gart Miller.
He is survived by a daughter Sabrina Todd and her husband Heath of Georgetown; a son, Samuel Miller and his wife Jenell of Petersburg, Virginia; a brother, David Miller and his wife Elena of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; a step-brother, Stephen Gart and his wife Paula; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a special friend, Kendsey Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org
.