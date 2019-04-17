Arnold Joseph â€œArnieâ€ Ireland was born on January 18, 1952, in Cleveland, OH. He passed away on April 12, 2019, in Knotts Island, NC. Arnie is survived by his wife, Melinda, formerly of Norfolk, VA; son, Zachary (Ashley) of Wareham, MA; son, JoeDon â€œJDâ€ of Norfolk, VA; twin daughters, Brooke and Page of Knotts Island, NC; sister, Barbara Myers (Jay) of Danville, CA; brother, Craig Ireland and sister, Darlene Ireland Curott, both of Virginia Beach, VA; and three grandsons, Noah, Isaac, and Owen. Arnie is also survived by cousins and dozens of nieces and nephews as well as dozens of great nieces and nephews.Arnie was preceded in death by parents, Madeline Spinner Ireland and Richard â€œDickieâ€ Ireland and grandparents, George and Josephine Spinner.Arnie grew up in Norfolk, VA and graduated from Lake Taylor High School in 1970. He spent his working years in construction. Arnie enjoyed watching and playing sports. He was a talented golfer and softball player, who won many awards while playing around the region. Arnie was known to his softball teammates as "Head" or "Captain Arnie." He was known for his tenacity, toughness and his arm in right field. Arnie was inducted in the American Softball Association Hall of Fame in the late 90's as a member of the B&G Auto Parts team that was known for winning multiple tournaments and championships. He also was a member of the Senior Olympic softball team in the mid 2000's and he earned Most Valuable Player in the National Division for Tidewater Senior Athletic Association in the 2004 regular season.Underneath Arnie's gruff exterior was a kind, friendly, funny, big-hearted soul. He was protective of those he loved and was known to take care of bullies for total strangers, too. Did we mention Arnie was a good dancer? We are pretty sure he is doing the jitterbug with his â€œMommaâ€ (Madeline) and she is trying to get down to the bottom of whether she raised a Cleveland Browns or a Washington Redskins fan!A memorial service to celebrate Arnieâ€™s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Back Bay Christian Assembly in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his twin daughters, Brooke Ireland and Page Ireland, in the care of Gayle and Ted Thieman. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ireland family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary