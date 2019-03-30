Arnold Lee Powell, 86, passed away March 28, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Arnold was predeceased by his mother, Selma Cohen Walsh and son, Richard Powell. He proudly served in the United States Army and retired as a sales representative with Flowers Bakery. Arnold was a member of the Norview Masonic Lodge #113 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Bodies, the VFW #280, and he was member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Westminster chapter #99 and Old Dominion chapter #100, where he served as the Worthy Patron in 1997-1998 and 2001-2002.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia D. Powell; children, Ray Powell (Chrissie), Tony Duke (Tammy), Harvey Powell, Gisela Merril; grandchildren, Mikey Duke (Amber) and Kayla Powell; great-grandchildren, Cali, Halie, and Spankey Duke; sister-in-law, Anne Bruton; and several special nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services,1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m at Bethel Baptist Church, 1832 Elbow Road, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary